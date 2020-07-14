Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 14, 2020 @ 2:58 am
GRIMESLAND - Robert L. "Bob" Lane, 74, died on Friday, July 10, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Open Heart Church of God, Ayden. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville.