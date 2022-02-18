Robert Luther Owens Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FOUNTAIN - Robert Luther "Bobby" Owens, 72, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2:00 P.M., at Farmville Funeral Home. Viewing 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. today at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Luther Owens Funeral Home Viewing Funeral Fountain Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector