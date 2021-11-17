Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 12:43 am
GREENVILLE - Robert Earl Roberson, 78, died on Sunday November 14, 2021. Graveside service Friday at 1 pm, at Mills Family Cemetery, Winterville. Viewing 2-6 pm Thursday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
