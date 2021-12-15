AYDEN - Robert Lee Terry Jr., 74, died on Monday, December 13, 2021. Funeral Friday at 1 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Update: Official statements in regards to Wallace-Rose Hill High School
- Controversy circulates over books: School board asked to look at titles after parent complains books are not appropriate
- PREP SPOTLIGHT: J.H. Rose's Klavon Brown
- Cameron Price
- Light at The Refuge Christmas display draws thousands to Greene County camp
- Greene County resident celebrates 101th birthday
- Sanctuary gives hounds a home: Nonprofit Scarlet Oaks Farm, a free range facility for rescues, is looking to expand
- Greenville election: Robinson to file for District 5 City Council seat
- 219711 DONTRELL WEAVER
- Farmville woman works way into Naval officer ranks