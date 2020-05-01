Partly cloudy skies. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 12:01 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
SNOW HILL - Rodregus Tuwayne Sumpter, 42, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing 12-2pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.