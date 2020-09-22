FALKLAND - Roger Eugene Glover, 63, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Graveside service Tuesday at 1 p.m., at Anderson Chapel Church Cemetery. Viewing 10-12 p.m. Tuesday at Hemby- Willoughby Mortuary, Fountain.
