GREENVILLE - Romon DeShawn Cannon, 44, died on Friday, November 26, 2021. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Farmville couple donates $7 million to Raleigh school
- Farmville couple donates $7 million to Raleigh school
- Light at The Refuge Christmas display draws thousands to Greene County camp
- NC A&T State University renames building for Snow Hill's Velma Speight
- Carpenter's tools stolen from home in Ayden
- A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day
- Random act of kindness
- Rampants cruise pase Scots in 4th round
- Warsaw resident celebrates 101 birthday
- New childcare center opens in Farmville