Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 1:51 am
FARMVILLE - Ronald Ray Reid, 59, died on Friday, August 7, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Sunset Park. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hornes Funeral Home.