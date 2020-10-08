GREENVILLE - Rondell Lovell Sanders, 34, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fresh Anointing Worship Center, Aurora. Viewing 4-7 p.m. Friday at Rountree Family Mortuaryand Cremation Services .
