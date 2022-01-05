Sorry, an error occurred.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 1:07 am
AYDEN - Rosa Lee Tyson Staton, 95, died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 12 noon, at Philippi Church of Christ. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.