Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 12:43 am
GREENVILLE - Rosa Lee Daniels Moore, 98, died on Thursday, December 30th, 2021. Graveside service 2 pm at Saturday, at Homestead Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, 2-6 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
The Daily Reflector
