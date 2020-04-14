Sunny to partly cloudy. High around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 14, 2020 @ 10:02 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
BLOUNTS CREEK - Rosa Lee Oden, 80, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, Greenville.