Updated: September 23, 2021 @ 11:44 pm
BEAUFORT - Rose Bell Murrell, 88, died on Friday, September 17, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon Saturday, at Faith Tabernacle of Praise. Viewing 2-5 pm Friday at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations.
