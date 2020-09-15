Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: September 15, 2020 @ 1:02 am
GREENVILLE - Royce Earl Everette, 83, died on Friday, September 11, 2020 Graveside service Wednesday, September 23rd at 11 a.m., at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation 6-8 p.m Tuesday, September 22nd at Wilkerson Funeral Home.