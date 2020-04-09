Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Lots of sunshine late. High 83F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 1:14 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
GREENVILLE - Rufus Walston, 68, died on Monday, April 6, 2020. Memorial service will be at later date. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.