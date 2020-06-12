Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
GREENVILLE - Russell "Cool-Breeze" Peaden, Jr., 69, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at 1pm, at St. John Church Cemetery, Falkland. Viewing 11:30am-12:30pm Sunday at Hemby- Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain.