GREENVILLE - Sadie Bell Barrett Vines, 94, died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Salvation and Praise Full Gospel Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby.
