WINTERVILLE - Samuel Ray Green, 72, died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 3 pm, at the funeral home. Viewing Saturday from 1-2:45pm. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.