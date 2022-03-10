Samuel Lucas Mar 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLYMOUTH - Samuel Oliver Lucas, 97, died on Monday, March 7, 2022. Memorial service Sunday at 2:00 p.m., at Plymouth Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel Oliver Lucas Memorial Service Bryan Funeral Service Arrangement Plymouth Baptist Church Hampton Academy Plymouth Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector