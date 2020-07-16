Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 3:19 am
GREENVILLE - Sarah Elizabeth Hines-Purvis, 86, died on Friday, July 10, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at English Chapel FWB Church. Viewing Friday, 6-8 p.m., at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.