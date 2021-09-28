GREENVILLE - Sarah Louise Hill, 56, died on Friday September 24, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 11 am, at Power of His Presence Church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- New convenience store gets permit from board of adjustment
- Request would allow large development on 10th Street
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested
- Food truck operator files lawsuit against Farmville
- Animals for adoption
- Winterville police: Woman defrauded elderly victim of over $90,000
- Student housing development wants to be an apartment
- Representatives tell group to be watchful to keep CRT out of schools
- Man turns himself in after shooting into occupied vehicle