GREENVILLE - Selma Mills, 68, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Zion Chapel FWB Church. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.
