Updated: March 19, 2021 @ 1:10 am
GREENVILLE, NC - Shamarion Ramon Wooten, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 1 pm, at Homestead Memorial Gardens. Viewing 3-7 pm Friday at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary.