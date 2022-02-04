Sharon Coward Feb 4, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Sharon Green Coward, 59, died on Friday, January 28, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to service at the funeral home.Masks are required for entry to viewing and funeral services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sharon Green Coward Viewing Mask Funeral Service Funeral Home Greenville W.e. Flanagan Memorial Chapel Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute