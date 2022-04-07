Sheila Chapman Ramsey Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AYDEN - Sheila Chapman Ramsey, 60, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2:00 pm, at Zion Chapel FWB Church. Viewing 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheila Chapman Ramsey Don Brown Viewing Zion Chapel Fwb Church Funeral Home Funeral Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector