GREENVILLE - Sheila A. Coggins, died on Sat., Sept. 26, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at The Carmon, Garris, Gorham, & Harper Memorial Chapel. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the chapel.. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary, Farmville.
