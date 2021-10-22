SNOW HILL - Sheila Harris, 58, died on Monday, October 18, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at Maury Chapel FWB Church. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home, Farmville. Masks required and social distancing observed.
