AYDEN - Sheila Roberson, 51, died on Thursday April 8, 2021. Funeral Sunday at noon, at Zion Chapel FWB Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 12:20 am
