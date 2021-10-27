HOOKERTON - Sherlene Ann Edwards, 57, died on Saturday October 23, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home.
