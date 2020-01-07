Shirley Cratt Jan 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBERSONVILLE - Shirley Odell Roberson Cratt, 82, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral Friday at 11 a.m., at Rose of Sharon FWB Church. Visitation Thursday 6-9 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSharpe returns, his powerhouse team routsLong-vacant historic home sold in TarboroSuspect in Ayden nightclub shooting arrestedNew tradition dropped on Greenville residentsGreenville police investigate attempted murderLong lost relatives: After 70 years, DNA match reunites woman with Greenville familyMan charged with DWI hits another car head on, overturnsIn tune with fans: Legendary DJ ends career, but beach music plays onThe sound you hear is Mitch McConnell's laughterMan under $1.5 million bond in attempted murder incident Images