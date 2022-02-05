Shirley Holliday Burgess Feb 5, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKY MOUNT - Shirley Grey Holliday Burgess, 70, died on Monday, January 31, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Service Rocky Mount Arrangement Rountree Family Mortuary Shirley Holliday Burgess Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute