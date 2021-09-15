Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 12:57 am
LAGRANGE - Shirley Mantle, 86, died on September 12, 2021. Arrangements by B G Barrett Funeral Home, Greenville.
The Daily Reflector
