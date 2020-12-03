ROBERSONVILLE - Soloman Glover, 59, died on Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 Funeral Sat. at 11 a.m., at Union Grove O.F.W.B. Church . Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by MERCEDES' FUNERAL MANSION & CREMATION,WILLIAMSTON.
