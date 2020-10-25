VANCEBORO - Stella Virginia Alligood Gaskins, 83, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at Palmetto Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.