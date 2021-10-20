GREENVILLE - Steven Daniel Elliott, 56, died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 am, at Pope John Paul II High School. Visitation 7-9 pm Friday at the school. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
