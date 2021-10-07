Sorry, an error occurred.
Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 3:40 am
SNOW HILL - Sylvester Lane, Jr., 74, died on Wednesday September 29, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at Maury Chapel FWB Church. Viewing 2-6 pm Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden .
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.