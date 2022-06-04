Tavara LaShun Means Guttierrez Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIAMONDHEAD, MS - Tavara LaShun Means Guttierrez, 45, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Services are pending. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, Greenville, NC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Service Greenville Rountree Family Mortuary Arrangement Nc Ms Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector