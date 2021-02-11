Thelma B. Perkins Feb 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHOCOWINITY - Thelma B. Perkins, 92, died on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Funeral Friday at 1 pm, at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service's Chapel. Viewing 2-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thelma B. Perkins Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service Viewing Funeral Home Funeral Chapel