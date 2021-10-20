SOUTHERN PINES - Therese (Terri) Gilda Polard Lawler, 86, died on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11 am at St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation one hour prior to service in the Spiritual Life Center. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
