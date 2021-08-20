AYDEN - Thomas Earl Blount, 67, died on August 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 pm, at the funeral home. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 12:51 am