WASHINGTON - Thomas Roosevelt Hill, Sr., 89, died on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020. Funeral Wed. at noon, at Chapman's Chapel FWB Church, Vanceboro. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Tues. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Due to Covid19- only those invited may attend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WASHINGTON - Thomas Roosevelt Hill, Sr., 89, died on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020. Funeral Wed. at noon, at Chapman's Chapel FWB Church, Vanceboro. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Tues. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Due to Covid19- only those invited may attend.