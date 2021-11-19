GREENVILLE - Thomas Ray Smith, 65, died on Nov. 15, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 pm, at Fleming Chapel OFWB Church Belvoir, NC. Viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary.
