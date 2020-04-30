WILLIAMSTON -
Thurman Eugene Wynne, 78, died on Monday, April 27, 2020. Graveside service Friday at 2 pm, at Martin Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 2:11 am
