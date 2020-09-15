Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: September 15, 2020 @ 2:43 am
GREENVILLE - Tishawn Emillo Spence, 18, died on Friday, September 13, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations.