GRIFTON - Tiyon Williams, died on Tues. Sept. 22, 2020. Funeral Sat. at 2 pm, at Bread of Life Gospel Tabernacle. Visitation Fri. 5-8 pm at The Carmon,Garris, Gorham, & Harper Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary, Farmville
