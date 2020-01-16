Torrie Battle Jan 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Torrie Speight Battle, 42, died on Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral Saturday at noon at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour prior to service at funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine January 2020 What 2 Watch Jan 10 - Jan 16 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesWorld of difference: Publishers aim to change to change perceptions through children's booksUp in smoke: Future music space destroyed by arsonParty turns deadly after gunfire eruptsTwo killed in head-on crashOne killed, another injured at partyCellphones stolen from Sam's Club205598 TREVON TYSON911 calls: Screams, gunfire heard at birthday partyCrime reports: Bail bondsman fires shot while chasing fugitiveBrody funding continues to dominate state budget discussions Images