GREENVILLE - Trevon Tyson. Funeral Saturday at 12:00 pm, at St. Peter's MB Church. Viewing Friday from 4-7 pm at The Carmon, Garris, Gorham & Harper Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary.