GREENVILLE - Trudy Jean Clemons Staton, 60, died on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at funeral home. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GREENVILLE - Trudy Jean Clemons Staton, 60, died on Thurs., Oct. 29, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at funeral home. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitations may attend.