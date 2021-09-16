Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 16, 2021 @ 12:05 am
GREENVILLE - Van Lee Paige, 71, died on Friday, September 10, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 3 pm, at the funeral home. Viewing from 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday. Arrangements by B.G. Barrett Funeral Home.
