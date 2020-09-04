GREENVILLE - Verna Mae Grant, 79, died on Sunday, Monday 30, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 P.M., at Sycamore Baptist Church. Viewing two hours prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Chocowinity.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
GREENVILLE - Verna Mae Grant, 79, died on Sunday, Monday 30, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 P.M., at Sycamore Baptist Church. Viewing two hours prior to service. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Chocowinity.